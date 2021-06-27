Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $65,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

OLLI stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

