Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $266.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $271.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

OHI opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.