OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $509.47 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $509.47 million and $157.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00010573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

