Omni Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00008667 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $12.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,230 coins and its circulating supply is 562,914 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.