Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

