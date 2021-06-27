One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Starbucks by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $113.04. 12,171,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,264. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

