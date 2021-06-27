One Capital Management LLC Acquires 910 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.07. 979,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $269.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

