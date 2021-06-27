One Capital Management LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

BABA traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,383,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

