One Capital Management LLC Buys 15,181 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 27,975,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,288,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.