One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,094,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.48. 1,224,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,714. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.