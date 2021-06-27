One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,178,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

