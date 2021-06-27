One Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,546,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.