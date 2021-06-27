One Capital Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.68. 4,309,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.07. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

