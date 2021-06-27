One Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

