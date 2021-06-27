One Capital Management LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 205,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,821. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.