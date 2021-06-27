ONOToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. ONOToken has a total market capitalization of $387,897.25 and $108.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOToken (CRYPTO:ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,409,249 coins. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

