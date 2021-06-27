Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $448,395.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

