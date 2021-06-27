OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.