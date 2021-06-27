Orbit Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.55 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $388.86 million and $17.55 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

