Orbitcoin Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $729,562.35 and $5.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.56 or 0.99966528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00360819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00711289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00365608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003651 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

