Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00015680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $156.15 million and $4.22 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

