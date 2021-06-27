Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Financial Contrast

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ormat Technologies pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -314.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $705.34 million 5.47 $85.46 million $1.65 41.80 NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.02 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -89.84

Ormat Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.99% 4.76% 2.27% NextEra Energy Partners 47.32% 6.31% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ormat Technologies and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 8 0 2.58

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $89.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.20%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Ormat Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

