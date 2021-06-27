Ormeus Ecosystem 24 Hour Volume Hits $243,604.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $996,307.50 and $243,604.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

