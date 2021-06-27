OWNDATA Trading Down 23.9% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $479,520.55 and $130.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00237997 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.00752584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

