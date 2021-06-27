Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $82.68 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $82.68 million and $165,820.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,831,867 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.