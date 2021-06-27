PAC Global Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007683 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.01343147 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

