PAC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.08 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $80.08 million and $50,391.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,708,181,940 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

