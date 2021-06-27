PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $302.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the highest is $307.80 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PACW stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

