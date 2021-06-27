PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,898 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

