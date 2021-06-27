PancakeSwap Price Hits $11.95 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $176.23 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00069983 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 187,612,599 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.