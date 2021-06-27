PayBX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

