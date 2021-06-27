Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.36 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

