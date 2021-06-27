PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $192,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

