PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.13% of PBF Energy worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

