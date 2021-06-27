Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 1st

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, July 1st. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Separately, HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

