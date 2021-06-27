People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Compass Point lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

