pEOS Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

