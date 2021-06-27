PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $178,686.98

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $178,686.98 and $10.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033061 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00125115 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,526,740 coins and its circulating supply is 45,286,569 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

