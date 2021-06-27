PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.41. 6,387,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

