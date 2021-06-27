Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $4.29 on Top Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00012448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $93.50 million and $43.24 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

