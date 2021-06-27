Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,032 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Perrigo worth $46,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Perrigo by 15.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Perrigo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.