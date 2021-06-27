Phala Network Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $115.23 million and $19.74 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars.

