Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $974,544.14 and $220.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,442.98 or 1.00171008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00365079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.00733501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00366499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,323,050 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

