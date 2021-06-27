Photon (PHO) One Day Volume Hits $10.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Photon has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $153,020.03 and $10.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,255,286,754 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.