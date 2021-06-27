PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $0.42 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $8,867.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.