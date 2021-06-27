Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

