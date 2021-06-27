PIN (PIN) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, PIN has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $8,109.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

