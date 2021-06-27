Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2,928.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01217265 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,886,449 coins and its circulating supply is 428,626,013 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

