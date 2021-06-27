Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $529.10 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $529.10 million and $1.10 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00008750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00304918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00117676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00170496 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 831.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,331,727 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.