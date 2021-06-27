PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0393 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $251.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,277,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

